Wolbachia mosquitoes to be released at 5 new sites in Singapore to tackle dengue

SINGAPORE: Male Wolbachia-carrying mosquitoes will be released at five additional sites to suppress the aedes mosquito population and mitigate the risk of dengue outbreaks, announced the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday (Oct 3).

The five locations are Serangoon Central, Serangoon North, Jurong East, Jurong West and an expansion of an existing study site in Hougang.

According to NEA, the sites were selected based on the risk of dengue transmission, including an abundance of Aedes mosquitoes.

Under Project Wolbachia, male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that carry the Wolbachia bacteria are released to mate with the female Aedes aegypti in an urban environment. The resulting eggs do not hatch.

Male mosquitoes do not bite and cannot transmit disease as they feed only on plant juices such as nectar.

Releases, which will be conducted twice a week, begin this quarter for the sites in Serangoon and Hougang, while the two remaining sites in Jurong will begin the releases in the first quarter of next year.

The new sites will increase Wolbachia coverage from 480,000 households to 580,000.