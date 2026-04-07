Driver to be charged over Chinatown car accident that killed 6-year-old girl

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old woman involved in a car accident in Chinatown that killed a six-year-old girl will be charged on Wednesday (Apr 8).

The driver will be given a charge each of careless driving resulting in death and careless driving resulting in grievous hurt.

CNA understands that this is an uncommon case where the accused is charged before the coroner's inquiry for the victim is held.

Six-year-old Sheyna Lashira Smaradiani died after being hit by a car in an open-air car park near the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown on Feb 6.

Her mother, Ms Raisha Anindra Pascasiswi, was also injured and hospitalised. CNA understands that she has since been discharged and is back in Indonesia.

CNA previously reported that Sheyna suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after the accident. Her remains were taken back to Jakarta and she was buried on Feb 8.

CNA also understands that the driver is of Indian nationality and a Singapore permanent resident.

In the wake of the incident, Indonesian community groups in Singapore and beyond have raised money for the family, while the Indonesian Embassy helped with practical arrangements such as accommodation and legal support.

The family is represented by lawyers from Adel Law including Ms Lolita Andrew.

In a statement released through their lawyers on Monday, Sheyna's family thanked the people, including bystanders at the scene, who had given them support after the accident.

The punishment for causing death by driving without due care and attention is a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both penalties.

The punishment for causing grievous hurt by driving without due care and attention is a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both penalties.

The offender can also be banned from driving for a period of time.