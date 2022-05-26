Woodlands Checkpoint to be expanded; 9 HDB blocks will be acquired for redevelopment

SINGAPORE: Woodlands Checkpoint will be expanded to include areas beyond the previously planned Old Woodlands Town Centre, and this will involve the acquisition of nine Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats.

Announcing this on Thursday (May 26), authorities said traffic volume at Woodlands Checkpoint will have increased by close to 40 per cent by 2050, meaning a daily average of 400,000 travellers as compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“If the overall clearance capacity is not increased, the travel time for vehicular traffic could increase by more than 60 per cent to 70 per cent during peak periods by 2050,” said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and HDB in a media release.

To expand Woodlands Checkpoint, seven blocks of more than 730 sold flats - blocks 212 to 218 Marsiling Crescent/Lane - will be acquired and owners will be compensated based on the market value of their unit as at the date of acquisition.

They will also get the option to buy a new flat with a fresh 99-year lease at subsidised prices.

Tenants of blocks 210 and 211, comprising rental flats, a rental kiosk, rental shops and a rental eating house, will also get rehousing and clearance benefits.

Residents and tenants will have to move out by the second quarter of 2028, HDB’s director of projects and development Ng Hwee Yian told reporters on Thursday.

They will get priority for about 1,100 new replacement flats at Woodlands Street 13. Construction of these flats will start in the third quarter of 2023, with completion estimated by the fourth quarter of 2027.

Owners of the sold flats in blocks 212 to 218 Marsiling Crescent/Lane will be offered the same rehousing benefits as those offered under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS), the agencies said.

“To help defray the expenses incurred in the move, HDB will also provide flat owners with a removal allowance, as well as the stamp and legal fees for the purchase of a comparable replacement flat,” they added.