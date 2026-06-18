Woodlands heartland retailers fear RTS Link impact as sales slow and costs rise

RISING COSTS, SLOWING SALES

For some merchants in Woodlands, business has become increasingly challenging.

Mr Jacky Ong, a partner at Keat Hong Furniture Trading, said: “It is quite hard for us because (even though) the RTS is not yet open, our sales have already dropped.”

He noted that more consumers are turning to online purchases, and he believes the RTS Link could further divert spending to Malaysia.

“In the future, maybe (after the RTS) opens, it will drop more – maybe by 20 to 30 per cent. So we are trying ways to see how to maintain or cut costs,” he added.

“If the rent is too high and we all cannot survive, we’ll have to let go of our shop.”

Mr Ong expects more Singaporeans to cross into Johor Bahru for shopping once the rail link becomes operational and hopes the government can provide more support to local businesses.

“After you deduct our rent, our costs (and) our workmanship, we can’t earn much,” he said. “We also have families to support.”

At Guan Chuan Chan Medical Hall, owner Ken Wong said sales have fallen by about 18 per cent this year.

“This is mainly because prices have gone up due to the war,” he said. “The cost of goods has increased across the board.

“Customers are also more cautious when spending money, so they are not as willing to buy things as they were before.”

Despite concerns, Mr Wong remains cautiously optimistic about the opportunities the RTS Link could bring.

“Since we're in the northern part of Singapore and very close to Johor Bahru, it's more convenient for people to go there,” he noted.

“However, I hope it can become a win-win situation, where people from Johor also come to Singapore to shop. That would be the ideal outcome.”