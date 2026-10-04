Task force proposes stronger job and training support for people with disabilities to ease 'post-18 cliff'
Families worry about whether children with disabilities will be able to find and keep a job, as well as live independently, after they graduate from special education schools at 18.
SINGAPORE: To ease the “post-18 cliff” faced by people with disabilities after graduation, a task force has recommended enhancing work exposure opportunities in special education (SPED) schools and stronger job support.
In a report released on Sunday (Oct 4), the five-member task force said many families worry about this “cliff” – the uncertainty over whether their loved ones will be able to find and keep a job, live independently and remain connected to their communities after leaving school at 18.
“Many caregivers also worried about what would happen when they were no longer able to care for their loved ones. Above all, families wanted the assurance that they would not have to navigate the future alone,” the task force said.
It said more people with disabilities will need employment support as the number of SPED graduates moving into work or further training grows. The employment rate of people with disabilities aged 15 to 64 years rose from 33.6 per cent in 2024 to 34.7 per cent in 2025, according to Ministry of Manpower data.
The proposed measures aim to build students’ work-ready skills, make training more accessible and help them get jobs. The task force also recommended strengthening employment support services and streamlining access to grants.
The Taskforce on Assurance for Families with Persons with Disabilities was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in December 2025. Since the start of the year, it has been engaging people with disabilities, caregivers, employers, community partners and other stakeholders on issues including employment, community living and affordability.
Measures to help with the affordability of disability services were announced last month.
Speaking at a press conference at the Enabling Village, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming said: “We want to ensure that whatever they have learnt within the SPED schools strengthen, enlarge the pathway that they are able to consider, when they look for employment."
The task force's recommendations will add on and reinforce the Enabling Master Plan 2030, Mr Goh added.
Besides Mr Goh, the other members of the task force are: Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Law Eric Chua; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower and Finance Shawn Huang; and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and National Development Syed Harun Alhabsyi.
WORK-READY SKILLS IN SCHOOLS
The task force noted that some people with disabilities found it difficult to build the work-ready and soft skills needed for the workplace, such as communication, interpersonal and organisational skills.
This made it harder for them to communicate their strengths, build relationships with colleagues and navigate workplace expectations, and affected how others perceived their potential to work, it said.
From 2027, the Ministry of Education (MOE) will introduce structured applied learning and work exposure to students with autism in SPED schools that offer the national curriculum. The curriculum will also be enhanced to strengthen work-related and soft skills, with job tasters giving more students early exposure to the working world.
Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and polytechnic students with disabilities will also receive enhanced work skills training and work exposure opportunities.
MOE will work with SG Enable – the focal national agency for disability and inclusion – and employment service providers to give ITE and polytechnic students further training in work-related and soft skills.
This will be done through work exposure, such as internship opportunities, and personalised job coaching during internships. Those who need further support will get personalised job placement help and coaching after graduation.
The ministry will also introduce transition support programmes from 2027 for SPED graduates who progress to ITE and polytechnics.
Students will receive more targeted education and career guidance from their SPED school years, with families as key partners, so that they choose courses based on the work that suits their strengths and not solely on academic admission requirements.
About 9,000 students are enrolled in 26 SPED schools, a number that has risen over the years. The ministry said this is largely driven by an increase in reported cases of autism, consistent with international trends.
A growing proportion of students from these schools move on to employment, further studies or training, reaching about 57 per cent in 2023. In recent years, about 80 students, or around 20 per cent of the SPED graduating cohort, have progressed to polytechnics and ITE each year. The number is expected to increase, MOE said.
EXPANDING TRAINING COURSES
SG Enable will also make it easier for people with disabilities to upgrade their skills.
The 95 per cent course fee subsidy under the SG Enable Training Grant currently applies only to courses designed for people with disabilities. The task force recommended extending it to eligible mainstream courses offered by training providers accredited by the Skills and Workforce Development Agency, with the first batch of courses to be published by the first half of 2027.
A framework will be introduced to help adult educators build skills in areas such as disability awareness and delivering accessible training. A capability development grant will help training providers equip their educators, improve their learning environments and adapt course materials.
From the second half of this year, SG Enable will expand its sector train-and-place programme to five more industries: food and beverage, logistics, infocommunications and technology, healthcare, and human resources and administration.
The programme was introduced in September 2025 to address the lack of structured training pathways for people with disabilities. SG Enable expects to train and support 800 people with disabilities into employment between 2026 and 2030.
“These sectors have the potential to hire persons with disabilities and expand job opportunities to better meet their aspirations. Participants of the programme will go through structured skills training covering sector-specific vocational and soft skills, as well as work readiness training,” the task force said.
SUPPORT FOR EMPLOYERS
Employers have said it is difficult to identify the right grants and cumbersome to submit multiple applications. Funding is currently split across three grants: the Open Door Programme Job Redesign grant, the Open Door Programme training grant for employers and the Employer Development Grant.
The Ministry of Social and Family Development will combine and enhance these into a new Enabling Employment Grant, expected to launch in the first half of 2027.
Employers will be able to use a single grant for multiple purposes, from job redesign to training and ongoing workplace support. The grant will also cover a wider range of accommodations and the cost of customising in-house training.
The manpower ministry will enhance the Enabling Employment Credit, which about 6,800 employers received in 2025, up from about 6,400 in 2021.
The scheme covers employees with disabilities earning below S$4,000 (US$3,130) a month. It gives employers a permanent wage offset of up to 20 per cent of the employee’s monthly income, capped at S$400.
The scheme also provides a nine-month temporary wage offset of up to an additional 20 per cent, capped at S$400 a month, for employees with disabilities who had not worked for at least six months before being hired.
Enhancements expected in 2027 will increase the amount and duration of the temporary offset and raise the income ceiling. More details will be released later this year.
“This will encourage more employers to consider hiring persons with disabilities who have not been working for some time, and provide more time for these employees to adapt and settle into the workplace,” the task force said.
People with disabilities with moderate needs require regular, structured support on the job, which not many workplaces provide today, the report noted.
To address this, MSF and SG Enable will launch a Supported-Enterprise Enabling Grant later this year. It will fund enterprises that hire a significant proportion of such employees to bring on training officers and allied professionals such as therapists and psychologists.
They can also receive business development support from the Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise, such as help to develop products or services and to expand their businesses.
“The intent is for enterprises to use the time-limited funding to achieve business viability, so they can provide ongoing employment support for their employees with disabilities on a sustained basis,” the task force said.
ONE-STOP SHOP
The task force proposed an employment support office at SG Enable to serve as a “one-stop shop” for skills upgrading, career advisory and employment support services.
The office will also support employers in hiring people with disabilities and is expected to be fully operational in the second half of 2027.
Most people with disabilities and their employers currently receive up to one year of job support after placement, but some need a longer runway to adapt, the task force said. Changes such as a new supervisor or colleague may also require support from job coaches.
For job seekers who have not secured employment after an extended period, the employment support office will provide more in-depth career guidance and case management, SG Enable said.
"This may include identifying suitable training, alternative employment pathways or other relevant support services to address barriers and better support their employment journey," it added.
From 2028, MSF and SG Enable will also expand the range of service providers and strengthen job coaches’ capabilities. Those with higher support needs may receive more intensive support beyond 12 months where needed, and help when workplace challenges arise.
“With stronger support to build skills, navigate career transitions and achieve their aspirations, more persons with disabilities will be able to find and sustain meaningful employment,” the task force said.