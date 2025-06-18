Logo
Workers’ Party co-opts new members into its Central Executive Committee
NCMPs Andre Low and Eileen Chong, as well as new MPs Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik and Kenneth Tiong have been co-opted into WP's CEC.

Mr Andre Low (left) and Ms Eileen Chong (right) from the Workers' Party have been elected as Non-Constituency Members of Parliament after the 2025 General Election. (Photos: CNA/Ili Mansor, Syamil Sapari)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

18 Jun 2025 11:18AM (Updated: 18 Jun 2025 11:41AM)
SINGAPORE: Incoming parliamentarians Andre Low and Eileen Chong, as well as new MPs Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik and Kenneth Tiong, have been co-opted into the Workers’ Party's (WP) Central Executive Committee (CEC), after the committee met on Tuesday (Jun 17).

WP said on Wednesday that Mr Abdul Muhaimin has been appointed as the opposition party's deputy organising secretary and Mr Tiong as its deputy treasurer. 

Mr Low has been appointed deputy head of its media team, while Ms Chong has been named youth wing president, the party added. They will take up the two Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) seats in Singapore’s 15th parliament, when the first session commences on Sep 5.

Ms Chong will take over the position of youth wing president from Associate Professor and MP Jamus Lim, who will continue be the party's deputy head of policy research.

“We wish to extend our appreciation to Dr Jamus Lim for his contributions to the development of our youth wing, who will be handing over the leadership of the youth wing to Ms Eileen Chong,” said WP.

There are no other changes to the appointments held by other CEC members, the party said, adding that it will continue to be led by secretary-general Pritam Singh and chairwoman Sylvia Lim. They retained their leadership posts at a party conference in June last year. 

“The Workers’ Party is confident that our new CEC members will play a vital role, as we continue to serve Singaporeans and working for Singapore.” 

WP won 10 seats in total at GE2025.

Source: CNA/ec(sn)

