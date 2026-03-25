36 workplace deaths in Singapore in 2025, down from previous year

The construction sector recorded 13 workplace deaths last year, the highest among all industries. This is a decrease from the 20 fatalities in 2024.

More than 90 per cent of the deaths in this sector were incidents that have a higher risk of death.

The transportation and storage sector recorded the second-highest number of deaths, with seven, down from nine in 2024.

All deaths in the transportation and storage sector in 2025 were from incidents with a higher risk of death.

The manufacturing sector recorded four fatalities last year, up from two in 2024.

Speaking at the National Trades Union Congress' (NTUC) U Safe Awards ceremony on Wednesday, Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said the ministry is reviewing solutions such as the use of video analytics and artificial intelligence to detect workplace safety and health hazards and trigger real-time alerts.

In the second half of 2025, agencies piloted the use of video analytics across 14 construction sites for worksite safety monitoring.

After the pilot concludes in June, the ministry will work with the Building and Construction Authority and public sector agencies to make video analytics a requirement for public sector construction projects, he added.

MAJOR INJURIES

In 2025, 586 workplace major injuries were recorded, a slight drop from the 587 recorded the previous year.

MOM also included major injury data on platform workers for the first time in this year's report. In 2025, there were 74 major injuries involving platform workers.

Following the enactment of the Platform Workers Act, platform operators have been required since Jan 1, 2025, to report work-related injuries and occupational diseases of platform workers. Such data was unavailable before Jan 1, 2025.

Major injuries include amputation, blindness, deafness, paralysis or drowning.

The workplace major injury rate, excluding platform workers, fell to a record low of 15.7 per 100,000 workers in 2025, excluding 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.