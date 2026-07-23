7 work-related traffic fatalities in first half of 2026, exceeding 2025 total
Four of the seven work-related traffic fatalities in 2026 so far involved platform workers, compared with two in the whole of last year.
SINGAPORE: Work-related traffic fatalities in Singapore have exceeded last year's total, with platform workers accounting for more than half the deaths so far this year.
To address the issue, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has established a platform worker safety workgroup together with the labour movement and platform operators, Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said on Thursday (Jul 23).
Speaking at the Singapore Workplace Safety and Health Conference 2026, Mr Dinesh said that there were seven work-related traffic fatalities in the first half of this year, surpassing the total recorded throughout 2025.
Four of the deaths involved platform workers, compared with two in the whole of last year, he added.
"This is deeply concerning," Mr Dinesh said, noting that many platform workers already face greater risks because they spend extended periods on the roads.
He added: "In some cases, the accidents were caused not by the workers themselves, but by the actions of other road users."
Mr Dinesh also noted an uptick in workplace fatalities between April and July, particularly in June, which "prompted considerable reflection among the WSH Council and all of us involved in workplace safety".
In June, MOM introduced enhanced workplace safety measures with the support of the Multi-Agency Workplace Safety and Health Taskforce to reinforce safety practices across Singapore, he added.
The measures were announced after seven workers died in five separate workplace incidents over four weeks, and included higher fines and longer stop-work orders for companies responsible for repeat and serious lapses.
"What we are seeing is that many of these incidents are no longer confined to traditionally high-risk activities," he said, adding that "increasingly, accidents are occurring during routine work".
"Beyond preventing accidents, we must also ensure that workers remain safe, healthy and productive throughout their working lives," Mr Dinesh said.
This meant designing safer work, preventing injuries and strengthening return-to-work support so workers can continue contributing after illness or injury, he said.
MOM, together with the National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation, will officially launch an open call for the Alliance for Action on Safety and Health for Employment Longevity, he announced.
Separately, the Workplace Safety and Health Council will pilot an artificial intelligence-powered Safety Advisory and Guidance Engine (SAGE), he said.
Using AI, SAGE will analyse workplace photographs to identify common safety risks and recommend relevant guidance based on similar scenarios. It will also provide language support for migrant workers.
A full launch is expected early next year.
A new WhatsApp channel will also be launched to provide timely workplace safety advisories and announcements.