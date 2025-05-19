Singapore hotels raise their game as World Aquatics Championships draws near

SINGAPORE: Ahead of an expected surge in overseas visitors in July, hotels in Singapore are taking measures such as bringing in more part-time staff and beefing up their menus.

The multi-discipline World Aquatics Championships and World Aquatics Masters Championships will be taking place then, coinciding with celebrations for Singapore’s 60th birthday.

The month-long sports event is expected to attract about 40,000 international visitors, with tourist revenue projected to hit S$60 million (US$46 million).

The World Aquatics Championships – which features the six sports of swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving – will be held from Jul 11 to Aug 3.