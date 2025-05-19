Singapore hotels raise their game as World Aquatics Championships draws near
The flagship competition is expected to attract about 40,000 international visitors, with tourist revenue projected to hit S$60 million.
SINGAPORE: Ahead of an expected surge in overseas visitors in July, hotels in Singapore are taking measures such as bringing in more part-time staff and beefing up their menus.
The multi-discipline World Aquatics Championships and World Aquatics Masters Championships will be taking place then, coinciding with celebrations for Singapore’s 60th birthday.
The month-long sports event is expected to attract about 40,000 international visitors, with tourist revenue projected to hit S$60 million (US$46 million).
The World Aquatics Championships – which features the six sports of swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving – will be held from Jul 11 to Aug 3.
KEEPING THE CROWD SATISFIED
Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay hotel, located along Raffles Boulevard, is expected to be at full occupancy during July and August. The luxury hotel has close to 600 rooms.
Its general manager Phil Smith said such a global event means the hotel needs to ensure everyone is well prepared.
“Some of the things that we're looking at and are planning for, is obviously additional manning to help with the large amount of arrivals and departures, some of the special requests that may come in from so many international guests being in the hotel, and ensuring that our security is added to,” he told CNA.
Other measures include bringing in extra housekeeping equipment and part-time staff to turn over rooms quickly, when guests leave and new ones arrive.
The hotel is also adding dishes to its breakfast menu to keep the large and diverse crowd satisfied.
Mr Smith noted that the World Aquatics Championship – which was last held in Japan’s Fukuoka city two years ago – is “very unique” and will attract visitors who normally would not be in Singapore during that time.
“When it comes to the front office, how do we make sure that we've got people to help cope with the many different languages?” Mr Smith added.
“Some of these people coming from around the world may not speak English, and we need to ensure that we've got people to assist them.”
UPSKILLING HOTEL STAFF
For boutique hotel 21 Carpenter, located in Clarke Quay close to the Singapore River, it has seen more bookings for the coming months, as compared to the same period in 2024.
“I would say that (it’s a) 7 to 8 per cent increase compared to last year,” said the hotel’s general manager Tarun Kalra.
Those who have enquired about staying there include staff from the participating nations’ sports bodies as well as supporters, he added.
“We are spending a lot of time right now to upskill our staff - give them some more skills to be able to welcome these overseas visitors that I understand are coming from more than 190 countries.”
The hotel's front office manager is also being trained to handle food and beverage services. All these will have a ripple effect to improve the hotel’s standards beyond the event, said Mr Kalra.
Singapore is the first Southeast Asian nation to host the World Aquatics Championships, with Sentosa island and the Singapore Sports Hub in Kallang being the main venues for the competition.
Some events will take place in a temporary facility in a car park next to Leisure Park Kallang Mall. Organisers are targeting an end-May completion date for this.
Singapore was picked as the host of the competition after the biennial event was relocated from the Russian city of Kazan in response to the invasion of Ukraine.