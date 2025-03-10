'Trash to treasure': Singapore to turn aluminium cans into medals for landmark World Aquatics Championships

SINGAPORE: Empty aluminium cans will be upcycled into medals for elite and masters' athletes competing in the upcoming World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, it was announced on Monday (Mar 10).

Dubbed a “trash to treasure” initiative, this is part of the Singapore organising committee’s aim to host a "green" event and incorporate sustainable efforts where possible.

An engagement event on the initiative will be held on Wednesday, said the Ministry for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in a factsheet.

The flagship World Aquatics Championships, which features the six sports of swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving, will be held from Jul 11 to Aug 3.