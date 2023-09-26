Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

100kg war relic in Upper Bukit Timah successfully disposed of, residents waiting for green light to go home
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

100kg war relic in Upper Bukit Timah successfully disposed of, residents waiting for green light to go home

100kg war relic in Upper Bukit Timah successfully disposed of, residents waiting for green light to go home

A bomb blast can be seen as a World War II relic was detonated at The Myst Condominium construction site on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)

Ang Hwee Min
Ang Hwee Min
26 Sep 2023 04:29PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2023 04:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Residents in Upper Bukit Timah are waiting for the green light to return home after the successful disposal of a WWII bomb on Tuesday (Sep 26).

Following two controlled detonations in the afternoon, the authorities are carrying out safety checks in the area

The 100kg WWII aerial bomb was unearthed last week at the work site of the upcoming Myst condominium near Cashew MRT station.

The two blasts took place at about 12.30pm and 1.45pm, the latter of which could be heard from as far as Senja-Cashew Community Club about 2km away from the site.

A second detonation was heard at The Myst condominium's construction site more than an hour after the first. The second blast sounded just as loud as the first, with plumes of grey smoke also rising from the site on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Koh Wan Ting)
Grey smoke, dirt and pieces of concrete blocks can be seen during the controlled detonation of a World War II relic on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
A bomb blast can be seen as a World War II relic was detonated at The Myst Condominium construction site on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)

From CNA’s vantage point at Block 153 Gangsa Road, sandbags and dirt were seen spewing out from the area surrounded by concrete blocks due to the impact of the explosion. 

Following the two blasts, the authorities are assessing the construction site, roads, nearby drains and pipelines, as well as the evacuated buildings for structural safety, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a statement on Facebook. 

On Tuesday morning, more than 4,000 people living and working in the area evacuated by about 8am.

Residents at the nearby Housing and Development Board (HDB) and condominium blocks were told to leave their windows open and shut off the electricity in their units. 

To facilitate the disposal of the bomb, roads will be closed to traffic until 7pm at Bukit Panjang Flyover, between Woodlands Road and Petir Road, and at Upper Bukit Timah Road, between Petir Road and Cashew Road. 

The affected roads remain closed, and members of the public are advised to avoid the affected area until further notice, said SPF in its statement on Facebook. 

A road near Petir Road leading up to Upper Bukit Timah Road was blocked off with barricades in preparation for the detonation of a World War II relic on Sep 26, 2023 (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
A bus stop was cordoned off along Upper Bukit Timah Road in preparation for the detonation of the World War II relic on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)
A photo of a sign indicating the disrupted service of a bus route in preparation for the detonation of a World War II relic on Sep 26, 2023 (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)
A photo of authorities blocking off a road to Upper Bukit Timah Road while traffic police redirect traffic in preparation for the demolition of a World War II relic on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)
A photo of authorities blocking off a road to Upper Bukit Timah Road while traffic police redirect traffic in preparation for the demolition of a World War II relic on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)

Some residents in the area who evacuated on Tuesday morning made their way to Senja-Cashew CC to stay there for the day while the operation was being carried out. 

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is the Member of Parliament representing the Cashew ward in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, visited the community club at about 10am. 

Everything was going “exactly according to plan”, including the evacuation of residents and management of the traffic situation, he told reporters on Tuesday morning. 

“We thought it’s better to over-prepare than to under-prepare,” he continued. 

Residents he spoke to at the CC were calm, and they thanked government agencies for their “very intensive” preparations over the last few days, said Dr Balakrishnan. 

“Because there’s that trust and cooperation and sense of looking out for each other, it makes things so much easier.” 

After the successful operation, Dr Balakrishnan told residents at the community club that further safety checks may take about two more hours. 

The last reported incident of an unexplored WWII relic was in 2019, when a 50kg aerial bomb was found at Jiak Kim Street in the River Valley area, also during excavation works at a construction site. 

In 2016, the Singapore Armed Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit also disposed of a 100kg war relic found at a construction site in Mandai. 

Related:

Source: CNA/yb(gr)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force Singapore Armed Forces World War II

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.