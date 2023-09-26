100kg war relic in Upper Bukit Timah successfully disposed of, residents waiting for green light to go home

SINGAPORE: Residents in Upper Bukit Timah are waiting for the green light to return home after the successful disposal of a WWII bomb on Tuesday (Sep 26).

Following two controlled detonations in the afternoon, the authorities are carrying out safety checks in the area.

The 100kg WWII aerial bomb was unearthed last week at the work site of the upcoming Myst condominium near Cashew MRT station.

The two blasts took place at about 12.30pm and 1.45pm, the latter of which could be heard from as far as Senja-Cashew Community Club about 2km away from the site.