Piece by piece: The road to Singapore’s first digital construction WorldSkills medal

SINGAPORE: For Mr Samuel Tan, preparing for this year's WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai meant more than 1,000 hours of training over about five months.

The 20-year-old Ngee Ann Polytechnic design graduate competed in digital construction and won bronze – Singapore's first medal in the category.

His win came as Singapore recorded its best showing yet at the biennial event that brings together young people from around the world to compete in vocational and technical skills, ranging from cooking and welding to cybersecurity.

Team Singapore brought home four silver medals, four bronze medals and 19 Medallions for Excellence. The record haul of 27 awards surpassed its previous high of 22 at the 2019 edition in Kazan, Russia.

Singapore fielded 34 youths across 31 skill areas at the Sep 22 to 27 event, which drew more than 1,400 competitors from over 70 countries and regions.