Hazel Park condominium residents return to find damage after WWII bomb disposal operation

SINGAPORE: Some damage has been spotted at a condominium near to the controlled detonation and disposal of a World War II bomb at a construction site in Upper Bukit Timah on Tuesday (Sep 26).

The Hazel Park condominium is located within a 200m radius of the bomb site. Its residents were among those required to vacate their building during the operation, when Singapore Armed Forces' explosive ordnance disposal unit disposed of the war relic by way of two controlled detonations.

Safety checks were then conducted and residents in the area were given the all-clear to return to their homes at about 5pm.

While the majority of residents who had to evacuate returned to find no damage to their homes, some Hazel Park residents spotted damage in certain common areas of the condominium.

Photos circulating in a residential chat group show pieces of fallen plaster and cracked windows that were cordoned off with tape, with a sign warning residents not to touch the affected window.