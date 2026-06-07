Luxury yacht catches fire at Sentosa Cove marina
Thick black smoke billowed from the vessel at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove on Sunday (Jun 7) morning.
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on a luxury yacht at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove on Sunday morning (Jun 7), sending thick black smoke into the air and drawing the attention of residents and guests in the area.
Flames engulfed parts of the vessel, identified as Eagle Wings III, a 112ft superyacht berthed at the marina. According to yacht charter listings, the vessel can accommodate up to 50 guests and is used for private charters and events.
Sources told CNA the fire started around 8am, and the cause remains unclear. An eyewitness said a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighting vessel arrived on the scene around 90 minutes after the fire started.
Gerold Soh, 21, and Chloe Tan, 21, who were staying at the adjoining ONE15 hotel, told CNA they noticed the smoke shortly after leaving their room on Sunday morning.
The couple had been planning to go for a swim in the pool when they saw the plume of smoke rising from the marina.
"We came out of the room and we saw a lot of smoke," said Mr Soh.
As of 10.30am, the vessel was still ablaze, as firefighters shot jets of water at it.
CNA has contacted the police, SCDF and One15 Marina Sentosa Cove for more information. Senior marina director James Roy declined to comment.