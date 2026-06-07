Logo
Logo

Singapore

Luxury yacht catches fire at Sentosa Cove marina
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Luxury yacht catches fire at Sentosa Cove marina

Thick black smoke billowed from the vessel at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove on Sunday (Jun 7) morning. 

Luxury yacht catches fire at Sentosa Cove marina

Thick black smoke billows from a vessel ablaze at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove in Singapore on Jun 7, 2026. (Photo: CNA reader)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

07 Jun 2026 09:49AM (Updated: 07 Jun 2026 10:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on a luxury yacht at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove on Sunday morning (Jun 7), sending thick black smoke into the air and drawing the attention of residents and guests in the area.

Flames engulfed parts of the vessel, identified as Eagle Wings III, a 112ft superyacht berthed at the marina. According to yacht charter listings, the vessel can accommodate up to 50 guests and is used for private charters and events.

Fire engulfs the Eagle Wings III yacht at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove on Jun 7, 2026. (Photo: CNA reader)
An SCDF marine firefighting vessel responds to a blaze aboard the Eagle Wings III yacht at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove on Jun 7, 2026. (Photo: CNA reader)
An SCDF marine firefighting vessel responds to a blaze aboard the Eagle Wings III yacht at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove on Jun 7, 2026. (Photo: CNA reader)

Sources told CNA the fire started around 8am, and the cause remains unclear. An eyewitness said a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighting vessel arrived on the scene around 90 minutes after the fire started.

Gerold Soh, 21, and Chloe Tan, 21, who were staying at the adjoining ONE15 hotel, told CNA they noticed the smoke shortly after leaving their room on Sunday morning.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The couple had been planning to go for a swim in the pool when they saw the plume of smoke rising from the marina.

"We came out of the room and we saw a lot of smoke," said Mr Soh.

As of 10.30am, the vessel was still ablaze, as firefighters shot jets of water at it.

SCDF firefighters battle a blaze aboard the Eagle Wings III yacht at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove on Jun 7, 2026. (Photo: CNA)
SCDF emergency vehicles and personnel are seen at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove on Jun 7, 2026, following a fire aboard the Eagle Wings III yacht. (Photo: CNA)

CNA has contacted the police, SCDF and One15 Marina Sentosa Cove for more information. Senior marina director James Roy declined to comment.

Source: CNA/ac
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement