Luxury yacht catches fire at Sentosa Cove marina

Sources told CNA the fire started around 8am, and the cause remains unclear. An eyewitness said a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighting vessel arrived on the scene around 90 minutes after the fire started.

Gerold Soh, 21, and Chloe Tan, 21, who were staying at the adjoining ONE15 hotel, told CNA they noticed the smoke shortly after leaving their room on Sunday morning.

The couple had been planning to go for a swim in the pool when they saw the plume of smoke rising from the marina.

"We came out of the room and we saw a lot of smoke," said Mr Soh.

As of 10.30am, the vessel was still ablaze, as firefighters shot jets of water at it.