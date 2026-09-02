Yishun 10 to close in March 2027, making way for mixed-use development

SINGAPORE: Yishun 10 is expected to cease operations on Mar 2, 2027, ahead of its redevelopment into a mixed-use development, Frasers Property said on Wednesday (Sep 2).

The new development, targeted for completion in mid-2031, will comprise about 110 residential units and a retail podium at street level.

Targeted for launch in mid-2027, it will be the first residential launch in Yishun Central in more than a decade, said Frasers Property.

The site is next to Yishun MRT station and Yishun Integrated Transport Hub, with access to Northpoint City via the existing underground pedestrian network.

Frasers Property Singapore chief executive Soon Su Lin said the company was embarking on “the next chapter of the Yishun Central site with a new mixed-use development”.

Frasers Property acquired Yishun 10’s cinema from Golden Village Multiplex for S$48 million in August 2025. It acquired the remaining 10 strata lots from Frasers Centrepoint Trust the following month, giving it full ownership of the property.

Yishun 10 opened in May 1992 as Singapore’s first multiplex, with 10 cinema halls under one roof.

The building attracted more than three million visitors by the end of 1993, as the multiplex helped bring the cinema-going experience into Singapore’s heartlands.