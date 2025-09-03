IN FOCUS: Time stands still in Singapore’s last fishing village, as occupants face an uncertain future

SINGAPORE: Carrying a bucket of freshly caught prawns, Toh Eng Loo makes his way down a long jetty, boots thumping against the wooden planks with every step.

Stepping into a zinc-roofed shed to get some respite from the afternoon sun, he meets one of his regulars, who promptly asks in Teochew dialect: “Ah Loo, tomorrow I want 10kg, can or not?”

The 62-year-old fisherman is the son of a caretaker – one of three looking after four piers lined with boats, jutting out and over the water from a quiet, fenced sanctuary in Singapore’s northeast.



In this space of around four basketball courts, there is no fresh water supply; the 30 or so occupants collect rainwater to use. Electricity comes from generators and solar panels. Toilets are charming cubicles with holes, to do one’s business directly into tides ebbing in and out of the Johor Strait.

This is Singapore’s last kampung-style fishing village of its kind. And the survival of the place, its people and their peculiar way of life is not guaranteed.

The rustic enclave nestles in mangrove trees in a corner of the Seletar area, with public housing blocks looming in the distance and vehicles whizzing along the adjacent Yishun Dam.

That busy stretch serves Yishun and Sembawang residents looking to connect to major expressways, and it has symbolised the urban sprawl threatening to encroach on the fishing village for years now.

Since 2003, successive development masterplans have marked out the site as a landing point for a bridge parallel to the dam. And in 2019, the village community started making preparations to exit, Mr Toh told CNA in Mandarin.

“The authorities had already begun coming down and taking measurements and making arrangements,” he said. “But after COVID-19, the plans changed.”

“Since then we haven’t heard any updates. So we are now just waiting indefinitely.”

RESETTLED AND SETTLED

The Seletar village comprises people who once stayed in kampung-style fishing settlements scattered around northeastern Singapore.