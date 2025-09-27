Yishun murder: Mediation between neighbours 'did not take place' as accused did not respond to invitation, say MinLaw, MND

The Singaporean man is accused of murdering a 30-year-old Vietnamese woman by stabbing her in the chest with a knife.

This allegedly occurred in a common corridor of Block 323 Yishun Central, outside a unit on the sixth floor at about 7.25am on Wednesday.

The police previously said they were called to the scene at the Housing Board block at about 7.25am on Wednesday.

When they got there, Koh, the woman and another man were lying injured along the corridor of the sixth floor.

Koh allegedly injured the couple with a knife after a fight arose from a noise dispute.

The woman was taken unconscious to hospital where she died.

COMMUNITY DISPUTES

The government’s approach to community disputes is to facilitate dialogue and communication between neighbours as far as possible, said MinLaw and MND, adding that the average monthly volume of neighbour noise feedback in the first half of 2025 has held steady at 2,500.



They encouraged disputing neighbours to discuss their issues amicably. If necessary, seek help from their grassroots leaders through their nearest Community Club or apply for mediation at the community mediation centre, they said.



About 80 per cent of voluntary mediation cases mediated by the community mediation centre are successfully settled, they noted.



"Many neighbours who attempted mediation with the assistance of trained mediators, were able to find a mutual compromise beneficial to all parties."



From January to August 2025, the community mediation centre registered 1,106 voluntary neighbour dispute cases, averaging 138 cases monthly, said the authorities.



"Of this, 166 neighbour dispute cases were mediated and 129 cases (78 per cent) resulted in a settlement," they added.



"Despite its effectiveness, many parties in dispute are unwilling to attempt mediation," said MinLaw and MND.



They noted that fewer than 30 per cent of the total cases registered at the community mediation centre proceeded to mediation because one party did not wish to participate.