From classrooms to communities: Young Singaporeans build ties in Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN: Growing up in the ancient city of Bukhara, Amirbek Baxshilloyev was surrounded by craftsmanship.

He comes from a family of artisans and is an eighth-generation practitioner of goldwork embroidery, a craft closely associated with the historic Silk Road city.

But the teenager had ambitions that stretched far beyond his hometown.

He attended a Russian-speaking public school and developed an interest in mathematics, and hoped to pursue his studies overseas.

In his free time, the 17-year-old helped guide tourists around a mini museum at his family’s workshop – an experience that helped him improve his English.

That dream recently became reality when he was accepted into the engineering physics programme at the prestigious Stanford University in California.

“I'm proud to represent not just myself, but also an idea of someone from an underprivileged background getting into (such) schools. It inspires a lot of people,” Amirbek told CNA.

His long-term ambition is bigger: He hopes to help solve the challenges standing in the way of fusion energy.

He credits his achievement in part to Freshman Academy, an education centre in the Uzbek capital Tashkent. Among his mentors is Singaporean Nigel Li, who leads the academy’s research institute.