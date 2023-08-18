Driven by passion and profit, more young Singaporeans buy art

SINGAPORE: When Ms Lee Yi Tian decided to invest in art about three years ago, she was clueless. She was already investing in wine, bonds and stocks but wanted to inject more colour into her portfolio.

“You see so many gorgeous pieces, and you're really spoilt for choice,” the 34-year-old told CNA.

She got in touch with a brokerage firm that shared with her more information, including news articles.

“After a while, certain artists will grow on you. I have my favourites and I started reading up on them,” she said.

She eventually bought works from the three biggest art markets – Asia, Europe and the United States. She rents them out for an income – a guaranteed 6 per cent yield each year.

“It's a good return for something that is worry-free,” she said, adding that property investment, for instance, could be profitable but comes with concerns about maintenance and disrepairs.

Another draw is the bigger payout expected when she sells them.

Art Works Advisory, which helped Ms Lee in her purchases, estimates the value of artwork to rise by 22 per cent every year.

Ms Lee said that investing in art was an easy decision as she has always been interested.

“I'm glad I did it because it's one of the most fun things (I've done) in my investment journey,” she said.