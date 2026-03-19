As more youths get arrested for drugs, is the onus on parents to start conversations early?

SINGAPORE: When Ms June Yong first raised the topic of drugs to her children, her youngest child was 11.

The conversation was likely prompted by news reports about youths experimenting with drugs or youth offenders getting arrested, she told CNA.

In their household – with three teenagers now aged between 13 and 17 – such discussions are not unusual, typically unfolding over dinner. Sometimes, they would also touch on other vices.

"We’ve been talking about sensitive topics since their primary school years," said Ms Yong, remembering how her children once brought up pornography after hearing about it in school. That made her and her husband realise they could not shield their children from everything.

"For us, we were intentional about bringing up difficult topics from young. We wanted to have the first word in, rather than waiting for them to hear from friends," said Ms Yong, who works as a family life educator at non-profit organisation Focus on the Family Singapore.

But not all families have these conversations.

Last month, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) released its annual statistics report, which showed a rise in young drug abusers arrested in 2025. The youngest was 12 years old.

Of the 1,165 new drug abusers arrested in 2025, about half of them were below 30 years old, an increase of about 9 per cent from the previous year. The rise was more significant in the under-20 age group.

National Council Against Drug Abuse (NCADA) chairman Tan Chong Huat noted that almost two in five youths have yet to receive guidance from their parents or guardians about drug abuse.

The council's 2025 National Drug Perception Survey found that 62.8 per cent of youths said their parents had spoken to them about drugs.

Responding to queries from CNA, Mr Tan said young people are exposed to pro-drug narratives at much younger ages through digital platforms and global media.

"Preventive conversations need to begin earlier than in the past," he added.

He recommended starting discussions while the children are in primary school, in age-appropriate ways.