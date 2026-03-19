As more youths get arrested for drugs, is the onus on parents to start conversations early?
Parents are advised to talk to their children about drugs at an early age. But the fear of planting the idea and the difficulty in broaching the subject hinder them, say experts.
SINGAPORE: When Ms June Yong first raised the topic of drugs to her children, her youngest child was 11.
The conversation was likely prompted by news reports about youths experimenting with drugs or youth offenders getting arrested, she told CNA.
In their household – with three teenagers now aged between 13 and 17 – such discussions are not unusual, typically unfolding over dinner. Sometimes, they would also touch on other vices.
"We’ve been talking about sensitive topics since their primary school years," said Ms Yong, remembering how her children once brought up pornography after hearing about it in school. That made her and her husband realise they could not shield their children from everything.
"For us, we were intentional about bringing up difficult topics from young. We wanted to have the first word in, rather than waiting for them to hear from friends," said Ms Yong, who works as a family life educator at non-profit organisation Focus on the Family Singapore.
But not all families have these conversations.
Last month, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) released its annual statistics report, which showed a rise in young drug abusers arrested in 2025. The youngest was 12 years old.
Of the 1,165 new drug abusers arrested in 2025, about half of them were below 30 years old, an increase of about 9 per cent from the previous year. The rise was more significant in the under-20 age group.
National Council Against Drug Abuse (NCADA) chairman Tan Chong Huat noted that almost two in five youths have yet to receive guidance from their parents or guardians about drug abuse.
The council's 2025 National Drug Perception Survey found that 62.8 per cent of youths said their parents had spoken to them about drugs.
Responding to queries from CNA, Mr Tan said young people are exposed to pro-drug narratives at much younger ages through digital platforms and global media.
"Preventive conversations need to begin earlier than in the past," he added.
He recommended starting discussions while the children are in primary school, in age-appropriate ways.
BARRIERS TO CONVERSATION
But starting these conversations is not easy for all parents. Some parents feel there is no immediate need, Mr Tan said. Others worry about saying the wrong thing or lacking enough knowledge about emerging drug trends.
Another common fear is that raising the subject may plant the idea in children's minds about consuming drugs.
Dr Pamela Goh, a lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said parents sometimes fear that bringing up drugs could backfire.
But her research, which seeks to understand what facilitates or hinders parents from having anti-drug conversations with their children, found that how the topic is communicated matters.
Youths she interviewed said restrictive messaging can trigger their interest. "This emphasises that it is not the mere mention of drugs that should be of concern, but the nature of these conversations instead," said Dr Goh.
Mr Bryan Soh, counsellor at Addictions Recovery Singapore, said cultural stigma surrounds drug use, where it is associated with gangs.
Someone who consumes drugs is often also seen as a person who is too weak to handle the stresses of life, he added.
"When parents think of drugs in general, often it seems to be more of a matter to be swept under the rug. It's not discussed in general, I won't say even among parents, actually, among Singaporeans in general, it's not a topic that's brought up often," said Mr Soh.
Parents may also struggle because they were never taught how to approach such topics.
"No one really trains you on how to communicate. There’s no one course on how to communicate with your child about drug abuse and about such a heavy and complex topic," he said.
While family-based interventions are useful in helping to create effective communication, they can only go so far. Ultimately, there is still a power imbalance in the parent-child relationship, he added.
Some youths hesitate to speak up because they anticipate judgment, punishment or misunderstanding. Others may not be aware of where they can seek help, worry about getting into trouble, or fear their parents finding out.
"All of these concerns can prevent people from speaking up in the first place, especially when it’s conflicted with a fear of punishment," said Mr Soh.
Some of them may not trust their parents, who can be constantly stressed and occupied with work, absent, or even abusive - either physically or emotionally.
All of these prior negative experiences damage the parent–child relationship, the counsellor said. "Without trust, without a proper foundation to build on, there’s simply no communication to be had at all," he added.
While talking about drugs does not guarantee a child will abstain, it signals that support exists.
With that increased level of trust and communication between parent and child, it is more likely that the child would be willing to speak up about concerns in his or her immediate social circle, said Mr Soh.
"That is a protective factor against drug use."
RESPONSIBILITY
Both experts and parents agreed that conversations should begin at home.
Ms Yong, the mother of two sons and a daughter, believes the primary responsibility lies with families. "Schools and agencies help, but the home is where children feel safe to ask questions," she said.
NCADA's Mr Tan said that early and age-appropriate conversations at home do not just introduce the idea, but also help provide context, clarify risks and address misconceptions before they become entrenched.
Otherwise, youths may be more vulnerable to misinformation or social pressure, and turn to friends or online sources where information can be incomplete or misleading.
Ms Evelyn Goh, senior counsellor at the Institute of Mental Health’s National Addictions Management Service (NAMS), said parents and/or main caregivers have the unique advantage of knowing their child's personality, maturity level, and can tailor discussions accordingly.
But she flagged common mistakes parents may make. These include lecturing instead of listening – conversations should be two-way and children are more receptive when they feel heard rather than judged, she said.
Parents may also overreact to curiosity, responding with anger or fear. This can discourage further conversation or put off the child from being honest about the subject.
Effective drug education works best when it is a collaborative effort between parents, schools, healthcare providers, and community organisations, said Ms Goh.
Each group brings different strengths: parents provide personalised guidance and values, schools offer structured education programmes, and healthcare professionals contribute medical expertise.
Another parent, Ms Lily (not her real name), said she appreciates school talks as they help parents continue conversations about vices at home.
"So no, it shouldn't be solely parents' responsibility – schools play an important role to provide that first layer of knowledge which parents can reinforce," said Ms Lily.
TALKING ABOUT DRUGS
Ms Lily began discussing drugs when her eldest child, now 27, was in secondary school.
Today, news about drug-laced vapes, better known as Kpods, provides natural openings for such conversations. These vapes are easily available or might be offered by friends.
"So it's always like a reminder for them to be aware not to take some offers if people offer things like that," she said.
The mother, who also has children in their teens, does not find it difficult to bring up these issues. She said she always asks them when they have talks in schools on sensitive topics, and her children do not find these conversations awkward.
On her part, she advises them on the dos and don'ts. Ms Lily does not claim to know specific drug names but instead focuses on the harms of taking drugs and addiction.
She told CNA that when she first heard about Kpods, she asked her children about them to find out more. She then read up on it herself.
"Parents should always be aware of trends. It's a parental duty to keep up with the news," she said. "Kids often read online and may be selective with what they see, so ongoing conversation is important so they don't internalise the wrong messages."
Ms Yong said she found it easier to warn her children about the dangers of drugs when they were younger. When they get older, it becomes more natural for her to bring up the topic since they have already spoken about it.
She and her husband also talk to their children about peer pressure and suggest practical exit strategies, such as declining politely or stepping away by pretending to take a call.
Her children often respond by saying their friends would not pressure them.
"But that’s why we shouldn’t be complacent," said Ms Yong. "Just because they haven’t experienced it doesn’t mean they never will."
Asked about the recent rise in female drug abusers, both parents who have daughters said they worry about accidental exposure, such as drinks being spiked at social events. They advise their daughters to be careful and stay cautious.
The two mothers also acknowledged that while they speak to their children about drugs, it may not be on the radar for others.
"I think many parents may not talk enough about drugs because they are busy, and topics like academics and screen time dominate conversations," said Ms Yong.
But parents should not focus too much on academic and functional achievements, she said, adding that they should instead pay attention to their children's friendships, social circles and music taste.
"These subtle influences can enter a child’s mind in ways we may not immediately notice, so we need to be watchful," she added.