Zaqy Mohamad ‘deeply disturbed’ by sexual assault case involving young children at mosque

SINGAPORE: Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad on Tuesday (Aug 18) said he was "deeply disturbed" after learning about a case of sexual assault committed against young children at a mosque.



A 37-year-old Singaporean man had taken in two young boys from a broken family while conducting religious lessons at a mosque, and later raped the younger boy and molested the older victim. He was sentenced to 27 years and 10 months' jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

Mr Zaqy said in a video posted on Facebook that the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) is reviewing safeguards and strengthening security measures, particularly around informal activities and gatherings involving children and youths.

"MUIS has announced measures to strengthen security, including patrols and CCTV monitoring. But I've asked MUIS to go even further and review our safeguards carefully, especially informal activities and gatherings involving children and youths," Mr Zaqy said.

The religious council on Monday said the safety of mosque visitors was paramount and added that it would strengthen existing security measures to keep mosques safe for all.

"What happened should never have happened. Not to any child. Not anywhere and certainly not in a place where our children and families should feel safe," Mr Zaqy said on Tuesday.

"MUIS is working closely with relevant organisations to ensure the family receives the care and support they need," according to a Facebook post by MUIS and Mr Zaqy on Tuesday.

Mr Zaqy also acknowledged the questions the case raised about safety in mosques.

The acting minister reiterated that the offender was neither a mosque staff member or volunteer, nor an accredited religious teacher under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme (ARS) and was not conducting a formal religious class organised or approved by the mosque.

He added: "The fact remains that some of these interactions did take place within a mosque."

A MUIS spokesperson on Monday said that the offender was not a mosque staff member or volunteer, nor was he an asatizah (Islamic religious teacher) accredited under ARS.