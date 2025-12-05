Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim’s Minister of State appointment moved up to Jan 1, 2026

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament (MP) Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim will be appointed as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development on Jan 1, 2026.

His appointment had been set for Feb 1, 2026, but it was brought forward by a month after he discharged his professional obligations earlier than expected, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Friday (Dec 5).

Mr Zhulkarnain, 45, is a senior partner at law firm Dentons Rodyk and has served as an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC since the 2020 General Election. In July 2024, he was appointed as chairperson of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Home Affairs and Law.

He graduated from the National University of Singapore in 2005 and was admitted as an advocate and solicitor in 2006. He also holds a Masters of Law in Islamic Law and Finance from the Singapore Management University.