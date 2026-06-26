Logo
Logo

Sport

2026 World Cup breaks record for most goals scored in a single tournament
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

2026 World Cup breaks record for most goals scored in a single tournament

2026 World Cup breaks record for most goals scored in a single tournament

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Turkey v United States - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Auston Trusty of the U.S. scores their first goal past Turkey's Ugurcan Cakir REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

26 Jun 2026 11:21AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, California, June 25 : The 2026 World Cup became the highest-scoring edition in the tournament's history during the United States' Group D match against Turkey on Thursday, with Auston Trusty's early opener producing the record-breaking 173rd goal and eclipsing the previous mark of 172 set at Qatar 2022.

• Turkey scored twice in the first half after Trusty's opener, lifting the tournament total to 175 goals.

• The record was broken in the 59th match of the 2026 World Cup.

• By comparison, the previous record of 172 goals was accumulated over all 64 matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The 2026 tournament features 104 matches, 40 more than the 64 played at Qatar 2022, following FIFA's expansion from 32 to 48 teams.

• "Surpassing the previous highest of 172 goals from Qatar underscores the excitement and attacking prowess that have already made the 2026 @fifaworldcup so unforgettable,"  FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Instagram.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement