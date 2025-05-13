Major upgrades underway at Bishan Stadium ahead of AFC Champions League Two final

SINGAPORE: The stage is being set for a historic night for Singapore football at Bishan Stadium, where the Lion City Sailors will take on United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah FC in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two final on Sunday (May 18).

It marks the first time a Singaporean football club has reached a major continental final. Tickets sold out just a day after going on sale.

The Sailors have the chance to seal an unprecedented double, after they were crowned Singapore Premier League champions on Saturday.

But before eager fans make their way to the stadium this weekend, it is undergoing urgent upgrades to meet the standards required to host the match.

These improvements include building three new stands to increase its capacity by more than three times to accommodate about 10,000 spectators.