Africa revel in World Cup success with nine teams into knockout round

ATLANTA, June 28 : Nine out of the 10 African teams at the World Cup advanced to the second round in a major breakthrough for the continent’s football that could lead to bigger representation at future tournaments.

The 90 per cent success rate comes on the back of Morocco reaching the semi-finals in Qatar four years ago and offers hope for the future of the game on a continent that is soccer-mad but whose progress is often held back by administrative and logistical factors.

“It’s a source of great pride that there are so many African teams qualified for the Round of 32,” said Democratic Republic of Congo coach Sebastien Desabre after his side came from behind to earn a thrilling 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan and secure their progress.

“For many years the African continent has been working hard and making progress,” said the Frenchman with some 15 years’ experience of working with both clubs and national teams in Africa.

“Sure, there is still room for improvement, and we must ensure we try and remain humble but we are happy to be part of this progression of African football,” he said after Saturday’s first World Cup win for the Congolese.

Only Tunisia failed to make it past the first round at the finals, with Cape Verde, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Morocco and South Africa finishing runners-up in their respective groups and Algeria, DR Congo, Ghana and Senegal all finishing among the eight best third-placed finishers.

“The global competitiveness and world-class quality of African football is being recognised and highlighted by the victories and qualification to the World Cup Round of 32, by each of the nine African national teams,” said Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe in a statement on Sunday.

“The hard work and investments in youth football development, coaching, professional football leagues and football infrastructure in each of CAF’s 54 member associations and in the CAF competitions, is bearing fruit,” he added.

Africa will need to continue its trajectory at the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States if it is to successfully lobby for more places at future tournaments.

AFRICA AGITATING FOR MORE WORLD CUP PLACES

African countries have long agitated for more World Cup places because they have more than 50 members like Europe but a lot fewer teams at the finals. While CAF had 10 teams at the 2026 finals, UEFA had 16.

But those petitions were kept in check during the almost 30-year tenure of ex-CAF president Issa Hayatou, who consistently told delegates at congresses and meetings that Africa could only ask for more places if it produced results.

Before Morocco’s run in Qatar four years ago, the continent’s best achievement was quarter-final places for Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana in 2010 when South Africa hosted the tournament.

At the 2018 finals in Russia – only two tournaments ago – none of the five African sides made it past the opening group stage, albeit Senegal were eliminated on a countback of yellow cards.

The increase from five in Qatar to 10 for the 2026 finals came as a result of the increase in total participants from 32 to 48, which offered an opportunity for countries like the tiny Cape Verde to make an impact on the sport’s greatest stage.

“We are very happy to be able to participate in the World Cup. Football belongs to everyone. It does not belong only to wealthier countries,” said Cape Verde coach Bubista after Friday’s goalless draw with Saudi Arabia saw them finish second behind Spain in their group.

(Additional reporting by Nick Said in Houston; Editing by Toby Davis)