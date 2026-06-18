After tough Panama win, Ghana can do something at World Cup, Queiroz says

TORONTO, June 17 : Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz said wins in this World Cup came at a high price and that his players had shown they were ready to pay it after the West African country overcame Panama 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time goal on Wednesday.

Queiroz brushed aside questions about the absence of midfielder Thomas Partey from the game due to a Canadian travel ban and visa issues.

"With the football we played today we can count on Ghana to do something," he told reporters.

Queiroz, 73, was not scheduled to go to the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the ​United States until April when Ghana appointed him in place of Otto Addo, fired in March after a ​series of disappointing results.

The Portuguese, however, complained about the rough handling of Ghana players by the Panamanian side, and said his team were "naive and not aggressive in the first half".

Ghana had to replace goalkeeper Ati Zigi at halftime following a collision.

"Not sure," Queiroz said about Zigi's availability for the next game against England. "It is early and this kind of injury it is only after 24 to 48 hours we can be sure."

(Divya Rajagopal in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)