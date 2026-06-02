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Ajax turn to Spanish coach Michel after disappointing season
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Ajax turn to Spanish coach Michel after disappointing season

Ajax turn to Spanish coach Michel after disappointing season

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Girona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - April 10, 2026 Girona manager Michel before the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

02 Jun 2026 07:39PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2026 08:15PM)
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(This story has been refiled to correct a picture)

AMSTERDAM, June 2 : Spaniard Michel will become Ajax Amsterdam coach when he signs a two-year deal later this week, Dutch media said on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old will move from Girona, who he led to Champions League qualification in 2024 but was unable to save from La Liga relegation this season.

The signing of Michel, whose full name is Miguel Angel Sanchez Munoz, had been predicted after Ajax’s new technical director Jordi Cruyff said he preferred a Spanish coach and identified the Girona manager as his top candidate.

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Last month, Ajax finished fifth in the Dutch league and secured a place in the Conference League through the playoffs after a disappointing season.

As a result, the club will begin their European campaign in the second qualifying round on July 23, with pre-season preparations scheduled to start on June 22.

Michel, whose appointment has not been officially confirmed, will take over from compatriot Oscar Garcia, who was Ajax interim coach in the closing stages of the season.

The club began the last campaign with John Heitinga in charge but after he was fired Fred Grim stood in as interim manager before he too was removed.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters
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