Al-Ittihad turn to Wissing after Gamba Osaka's Asian triumph

July 10 : Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad have appointed German coach Jens Wissing until 2028, the club said on Friday.

• Wissing replaces Sergio Conceicao, who left after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign

• Al-Ittihad finished fifth in the league and exited the King's Cup in the semi-finals last season

• The 38-year-old guided Japan's Gamba Osaka to the AFC Champions League Two title in May

• Gamba Osaka beat Saudi side Al-Nassr in the final

• Wissing previously worked as an assistant coach at Salzburg, Benfica and PSV Eindhoven

(Editing by Toby Chopra)