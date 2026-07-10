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Al-Ittihad turn to Wissing after Gamba Osaka's Asian triumph
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Sport

Al-Ittihad turn to Wissing after Gamba Osaka's Asian triumph

Al-Ittihad turn to Wissing after Gamba Osaka's Asian triumph

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - February 21, 2026 Al Ittihad fans REUTERS/Stringer

10 Jul 2026 09:41PM
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July 10 : Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad have appointed German coach Jens Wissing until 2028, the club said on Friday.

• Wissing replaces Sergio Conceicao, who left after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign

• Al-Ittihad finished fifth in the league and exited the King's Cup in the semi-finals last season

• The 38-year-old guided Japan's Gamba Osaka to the AFC Champions League Two title in May

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• Gamba Osaka beat Saudi side Al-Nassr in the final

• Wissing previously worked as an assistant coach at Salzburg, Benfica and PSV Eindhoven

(Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters
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