Alcaraz ready to get his socks dirty with return to clay

April 6 : Carlos Alcaraz said he was eager to get his socks dirty on clay again as the world number one returned to his preferred surface in Monaco this week to build momentum for his French Open title defence.

Alcaraz won his fifth Grand Slam title by beating Jannik Sinner in an epic final at Roland Garros last June, adding to his 2025 clay court triumphs in Monte Carlo and Rome and a runner-up finish in Barcelona.

"This is probably one of the best times of the season for me," Alcaraz told reporters in Monaco on Sunday.

"I miss clay every time the clay season is over. It's been a long time since Roland Garros that I haven't touched clay. In my first practices, I said to my team that it's time to get the socks dirty again. It feels amazing to be back on clay."

Alcaraz, who missed last year's Madrid Open due to injury, hoped to play a full schedule before Roland Garros, where the main draw begins on May 24.

"Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome ... that's the plan," said the 22-year-old.

"It's very demanding physically and mentally. The week in Barcelona is perhaps when I should rest, but Barcelona is a very important tournament for me.

"My plan is to take care of my body as much as possible during matches and tournaments."

The seven-times Grand Slam champion said winning the Monte Carlo title proved to be a turning point last season.

"After the feeling that I got here, I just got better and better," he added.

"I understood and I realised how I should play after this week. That's why I did an exceptional year."

Alcaraz will open his campaign against either Stan Wawrinka or Sebastian Baez in the second round.