Algeria's win lifts Kansas town that adopted their World Cup dream

LAWRENCE, Kansas, June 22 : Algeria's win over Jordan on Monday was a boost to the North African side's World Cup hopes and a shared triumph for the small U.S. college city that has embraced the team as its own.

In Lawrence, a city of about 96,000 people and home to the University of Kansas, fans gathered for a watch party that turned downtown into a sea of green, white and red as the team secured their first group match victory.

The city has served as Algeria's base camp during the tournament, with the African team attracting huge attention even as global heavyweights Argentina, England and the Netherlands set up around 40 miles (64.4 km) away in Kansas City.

Locals have gone viral online in recent weeks for their enthusiastic welcome of the team, a reception that coach Vladimir Petkovic said had given his players a lift.

Despite a 3-0 opening loss to reigning champions Argentina in Kansas City, Lawrence has doubled down on its support.

Fans will have another chance to see the team up close when Algeria face Austria in a decisive Group J match in Kansas City on Saturday, with many planning to attend.

The city's embrace has extended beyond matches, with streets and storefronts carrying Algerian decoration and even trees illuminated in the nation's colours.

The surge in enthusiasm has also provided a boost to local commerce. Restaurants have expanded halal offerings, while Algeria-themed merchandise has flown off the shelves.

Morgan Fellers, who has been selling Algeria T-shirts, said demand has far exceeded expectations.

"Sales have been great," she said. "It has been honestly just magical, kind of bringing the team and Lawrence together and making them feel at home."

Fellers said she had to reprint her initial order of 100 shirts multiple times.

"We print them here locally in town. I think all in all, we sold around 400, 450 shirts. My printer is having panic attacks every time I text him," she said.

For many, the connection is personal. Djamila Iadadeni, an Algerian who has lived in the U.S. for 18 years, said she plans to attend the Austria match.

"I am so excited to see our team here... I am so happy with what they did in Lawrence for our team," she said. "Every two years or three years we go to visit our country, but this time they come here to us, visit us here in Kansas."

Artists and community leaders have also played a role in welcoming the team. Kansas earthwork artist Stan Herd created a large Algerian flag display near the Lied Center, part of what he described as a broader effort to bring cultures together.

"We want the world to know that most of the people in this country right now totally embrace everything about them. We want to know about their culture," he said.

Fans were on tenterhooks when Nizar Al-Rashdan opened the scoring for Jordan in the first half on Monday, but exploded in joy as Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri's second-half goals secured Algeria the win.

As Algeria head into their decisive clash with Austria, Lawrence will be watching.

"They're the home team, so we're going out and we're supporting them," said fan Matt Munoz, who will be at the Kansas City stadium on Saturday. "Very excited. It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing."