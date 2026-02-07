Alpine skiing-Italy's Brignone still unsure about Sunday downhill

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 7 : Italy's Federica Brignone said she would decide later on Saturday whether to compete in the downhill race in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Sunday, in the first women's alpine skiing event at the Milano Cortina Olympics.

Brignone is still assessing her physical condition after an accident last April left her with multiple leg fractures and a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"Even if I qualify after today's training, we'll decide with the team this afternoon what's best for me and my leg," she said at the end of the second women's training session at the Tofane Alpine skiing center in Cortina.