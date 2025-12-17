Alpine skiing-Shiffrin continues slalom sweep with 105th World Cup win

COURCHEVEL, France, Dec 16 : Mikaela Shiffrin took a record-extending 105th career World Cup win by a mighty margin as the U.S. Alpine ski great continued her slalom sweep for the season in the French resort of Courchevel on Tuesday.

Shiffrin has now won four out of four women's slaloms this season, and five in a row including the last of the 2024-25 campaign.

The American, ever the golden favourite for next February's Milano Cortina Olympics, was 0.83 of a second quicker than closest rival Camille Rast of Switzerland after the first run of the night race.

She was only equal fifth fastest on the second floodlit run but still crossed the line with a combined time 1.55 seconds quicker than Rast.

Germany's Emma Aicher, winner of a downhill in St Moritz on Saturday, was third.