Alpine skiing-Von Allmen and Nef win combined gold for Switzerland

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 9 : Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen claimed his second gold medal of the Milano-Cortina Olympics as he teamed up with Tanguy Nef to win the Alpine skiing men's team combined event on Monday.

Von Allmen was fourth-fastest down the Stelvio downhill course on which he won gold 48 hours before, but his teammate Nef then produced a stunning slalom leg that no one could match.

It was heartache for the Italians after Giovanni Franzoni had put them ahead with a dazzling downhill run, only for partner Alex Vinatzer, the last man to go in the second leg, to buckle under the pressure.

Switzerland's first team of Marco Odermatt and Loic Meillard, tipped as the favourites, tied for the silver medal with Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr and Manuel Feller, a sizeable 0.99 seconds behind the winners.

Austrians Raphael Haaser and Michael Matt were third-quickest but do not receive a bronze.