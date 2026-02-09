Logo
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-Von Allmen and Nef win combined gold for Switzerland
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-Von Allmen and Nef win combined gold for Switzerland

Alpine skiing-Von Allmen and Nef win combined gold for Switzerland
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Men's Downhill - Stelvio Ski Centre, Bormio, Italy - February 07, 2026. Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland in action during the men's downhill REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine skiing-Von Allmen and Nef win combined gold for Switzerland
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Men's Downhill - Stelvio Ski Centre, Bormio, Italy - February 07, 2026. Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland in action during the Men's Downhill REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Alpine skiing-Von Allmen and Nef win combined gold for Switzerland
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Men's Downhill - Stelvio Ski Centre, Bormio, Italy - February 07, 2026. Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland in action during Men's Downhill REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
09 Feb 2026 09:58PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2026 10:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 9 : Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen claimed his second gold medal of the Milano-Cortina Olympics as he teamed up with Tanguy Nef to win the Alpine skiing men's team combined event on Monday.

Von Allmen was fourth-fastest down the Stelvio downhill course on which he won gold 48 hours before, but his teammate Nef then produced a stunning slalom leg that no one could match.

It was heartache for the Italians after Giovanni Franzoni had put them ahead with a dazzling downhill run, only for partner Alex Vinatzer, the last man to go in the second leg, to buckle under the pressure.

Switzerland's first team of Marco Odermatt and Loic Meillard, tipped as the favourites, tied for the silver medal with Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr and Manuel Feller, a sizeable 0.99 seconds behind the winners.

Austrians Raphael Haaser and Michael Matt were third-quickest but do not receive a bronze.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement