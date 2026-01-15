Alpine skiing-Vonn launches social media search mission after ski pole goes missing

Jan 15 : Lindsey Vonn may be dominating World Cup downhills at 41, but even the U.S. speed queen is not immune to missing equipment.

Vonn took to social media on Thursday with an unusual plea after losing a ski pole in Tarvisio, Italy, ahead of this weekend's World Cup event.

"Someone took my pole in the parking lot today in Tarvisio. If you have seen it please respond to this. Thank you," Vonn wrote on X, posting a photo of the matching pole complete with her initials on the hand strap.

Vonn, a favourite for the speed events at next month's Milano-Cortina Olympics, retired from the sport in 2019 and had a partial knee replacement in April 2024 but returned to competition later that year and has been enjoying a fairy-tale comeback that has defied age and expectation.

Already the oldest World Cup winner of all time, Vonn continued her astonishing, age-defying form with a downhill victory in Zauchensee, Austria last week.

That triumph marked Vonn's fourth podium from four downhills this season, cementing her lead in the World Cup standings and her status as the woman to beat at next month's Olympics.