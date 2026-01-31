Logo
Alpine skiing-Vonn misses final super-G before Olympics after downhill crash
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill - Crans-Montana, Switzerland - January 30, 2026 Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. after sustaining an injury during her run REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
31 Jan 2026 05:55PM
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Jan 31 : U.S. Alpine ski great Lindsey Vonn has ruled herself out of the final women's World Cup super-G before the Milano Cortina Olympics on Saturday after injuring her knee in a downhill crash.

The 41-year-old was taken to hospital on Friday after falling in a race that was then cancelled due to the weather conditions.

The 2010 gold medallist said afterwards that her dream of an Olympic comeback was not over.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to race today...wishing all my teammates a great race," Vonn posted on Instagram.

"Thank you for all of the love and support I have received. Means the world to me. Doing my best right now..."

The first training run for the February 8 women's Olympic downhill is scheduled for Wednesday.

Vonn had been on the start list for Saturday's super-G with bib number 15.

Source: Reuters
