Alvarez says he wants to leave Atletico Madrid to 'fulfil his dream'

June 22 : Argentina forward Julian Alvarez said on Monday he wants to leave Atletico Madrid to "fulfil his dream" following reported interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris St Germain.

"I spoke with people at the club (Atletico), with those I had to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer and I want to fulfil my dream," Alvarez said after Argentina's World Cup Group J win over Austria.

"It's not the time to talk about this, but I also can't hide it. I try to be an honest person."

Weeks earlier, Atletico rejected a 150 million euro ($171.41 million) offer from Real Madrid for the 26-year-old forward, according to media reports. Spanish and Argentine media have also reported interest in the player's services from Barcelona and PSG.

Alvarez, who joined the LaLiga club from Manchester City in 2024 for a fee reported by Spanish and English media to be 95 million euros, said his future remains undecided.

"It's not known when it will be resolved," he told reporters at the Dallas stadium.

Reuters has contacted Atletico for comment.

The striker has been recovering from an ankle injury and has come off the bench in both of Argentina's matches at the World Cup.

($1 = 0.8751 euros)