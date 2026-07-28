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16-year-old gymnast Amanda Yap clinches Singapore's first Glasgow Commonwealth Games medal
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16-year-old gymnast Amanda Yap clinches Singapore's first Glasgow Commonwealth Games medal

The Games debutant's silver is Singapore’s first gymnastics medal at the Commonwealth Games since 2014. 

16-year-old gymnast Amanda Yap clinches Singapore's first Glasgow Commonwealth Games medal

Singapore gymnast Amanda Yap at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland on Jul 28, 2026. (Photo: Commonwealth Games Singapore/Lim Weixiang)

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Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
28 Jul 2026 09:26PM (Updated: 28 Jul 2026 10:25PM)
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SINGAPORE: Teenager Amanda Yap clinched Singapore's first medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games after a sensational performance in the women's balance beam final on Tuesday (Jul 28).

At The Arena in Glasgow, the 16-year-old, who is making her Games debut, registered a score of 13.233 to take silver behind Australia's Breanna Scott (13.933). Canada's Lia-Monica Fontaine finished in third place.

In doing so, Amanda equalled Singapore's best finish in the sport at the Games, with Lim Heem Wei also taking balance beam silver at the 2010 edition.

This is also Singapore’s first gymnastics medal at the Games since Hoe Wah Toon claimed bronze in the individual men’s artistic vault in 2014.

Singapore gymnast Amanda Yap at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland on Jul 28, 2026. (Photo: Commonwealth Games Singapore/Lim Weixiang)

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The teenager booked her spot in Tuesday's final as the second-best qualifier.

Last October, she made history as the first Singaporean gymnast to qualify for a world championships final, eventually placing sixth in the balance beam.

She followed that up with a silver in the same event at the Bangkok SEA Games, ending Singapore’s two-decade-long wait for an individual SEA Games balance beam medal.

Cheer on Team Singapore at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games from Jul 24 to Aug 2 and catch all the action live or on-demand on mewatch. Follow Mediacorp Sports on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and trending content!

Source: CNA/mt(ac)

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Amanda Yap Team Singapore
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