16-year-old gymnast Amanda Yap clinches Singapore's first Glasgow Commonwealth Games medal

SINGAPORE: Teenager Amanda Yap clinched Singapore's first medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games after a sensational performance in the women's balance beam final on Tuesday (Jul 28).

At The Arena in Glasgow, the 16-year-old, who is making her Games debut, registered a score of 13.233 to take silver behind Australia's Breanna Scott (13.933). Canada's Lia-Monica Fontaine finished in third place.

In doing so, Amanda equalled Singapore's best finish in the sport at the Games, with Lim Heem Wei also taking balance beam silver at the 2010 edition.

This is also Singapore’s first gymnastics medal at the Games since Hoe Wah Toon claimed bronze in the individual men’s artistic vault in 2014.