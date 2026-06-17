American Lyles sets world best in rarely run 150 metres

June 17 : American Noah Lyles took a quarter of a second off the world's best time to clinch victory in the rarely-run 150 metres at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Lyles, the Olympic 100m champion and four-times 200m world champion, clocked 14.67 seconds to better Jamaican Kishane Thompson's mark of 14.92 set earlier this year.

"It was about time," the 28-year-old said.

"This feeling - it's nothing new. It's very hard to get used to running from a staggered 150 start. We do it in practice, but that's without blocks. But all in all, I think that it was really good."

South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile finished second in 14.78, while Australian teen sensation Gout Gout took third in 14.96.