Andreeva praises Chwalinska, thanks herself for French Open triumph

PARIS, June 6 : Russian eighth seed Mirra Andreeva praised her "tricky" opponent Maja Chwalinska and thanked herself after easing past the Polish qualifier in the French Open final on Saturday to win her first Grand Slam title.

The 19-year-old Andreeva prevailed 6-3 6-2 to become the youngest French Open champion in over three decades and joked that she would not like to face Chwalinska again.

"You're a very tricky opponent. Wouldn't want to play you one more time. No, it's ok. I hope we play many more finals in the future," Andreeva said during the presentation ceremony.

"It was a big dream of mine to win this tournament. I can't believe that I'm holding this trophy."

Andreeva thanked her team, including coach and 2000 French Open runner-up Conchita Martinez.

"I can be a tough cookie sometimes and it's hard to put up with me. Thanks for always pushing me to my limits, thanks for making me work when I don't want to," she added.

"Thanks also to Conchita for sharing her experience giving me advice. Thanks to everyone on my team, special thanks to my parents for believing in me. My dad's watching on TV.

"Last but not least, I want to thank myself for believing and always giving my 100 per cent, even when it was tough, for trying to be better as a person and player, fighting so many demons.

"Only I know how tough it was, how nervous I was. Thanks to myself for working so hard and giving my best."

The 24-year-old Chwalinska hailed her opponent and apologised for her straight-sets defeat.

"Congratulations to Mirra, such an incredible player, so young and so talented, it's so annoying. Congratulations to your team as well, for an amazing job, and all the best for the future," Chwalinska said.

"I wish we could see a better match today, but Mirra is too good, so I guess it's her fault. I tried my best and I'm sorry. I will never forget these three weeks.

"Paris will forever be in my heart. Merci."