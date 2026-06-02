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Andreeva rips through Cirstea for return to Roland Garros semi-finals
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Andreeva rips through Cirstea for return to Roland Garros semi-finals

Andreeva rips through Cirstea for return to Roland Garros semi-finals
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva in action during her quarter final match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Andreeva rips through Cirstea for return to Roland Garros semi-finals
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva hugs Romania's Sorana Cirstea after winning her quarter final match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Andreeva rips through Cirstea for return to Roland Garros semi-finals
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Andreeva rips through Cirstea for return to Roland Garros semi-finals
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2026 Romania's Sorana Cirstea during her quarter final match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Andreeva rips through Cirstea for return to Roland Garros semi-finals
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2026 Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
02 Jun 2026 06:19PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2026 06:54PM)
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PARIS, June 2 : Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva returned to the French Open semi-finals with a 6-0 6-3 win over Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea on a rainy Tuesday to continue her run in a Roland Garros draw stripped of many big names.

Now among the leading contenders for a maiden Grand Slam title with defending champion Coco Gauff and four-times winner Iga Swiatek out, the Russian next faces the winner of the all-Ukrainian clash between Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk.

The 19-year-old wasted little time asserting herself with ultra aggressive tennis in front of a sparse crowd beneath the Court Philippe Chatrier roof, racing through the first set in only 24 minutes.

"I'm super happy I was able to play aggressive," said Andreeva, who became the teenager with the most Paris main draw victories this century with her 16th win.

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"The last time I played her, it was a very tough battle. Every practice with her is very tough. We've practised 10 times already this year and we know each other well.

"I knew it wouldn't be easy and I'd have to 200 per cent of my intensity and focus, as she would look to be aggressive and pressure me whenever she could."

Cirstea, playing her third Grand Slam quarter-final in her final year on the circuit, steadied herself early in the second set and recovered a break at 3-3, but the 36-year-old could not halt the Andreeva juggernaut.

Andreeva, who reached the semi-finals two years ago, forced an error from Cirstea's racket to break again and she closed out the victory with a forehand bullet, before walking to the net to give her beaten opponent a warm hug.

Source: Reuters
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