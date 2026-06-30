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Anisimova brushes aside Gjorcheska for winning return to Wimbledon
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Anisimova brushes aside Gjorcheska for winning return to Wimbledon

Anisimova brushes aside Gjorcheska for winning return to Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2026 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in action during her first round match against North Macedonia's Lina Gjorcheska REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Anisimova brushes aside Gjorcheska for winning return to Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2026 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. celebrates after winning her first round match against North Macedonia's Lina Gjorcheska REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Anisimova brushes aside Gjorcheska for winning return to Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2026 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. shakes hands with North Macedonia's Lina Gjorcheska after winning their first round match REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Anisimova brushes aside Gjorcheska for winning return to Wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2026 North Macedonia's Lina Gjorcheska in action during her first round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
30 Jun 2026 07:50PM
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LONDON, June 30 : Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Amanda Anisimova made a winning return to the Grand Slam with a 6-3 6-2 win over qualifier Lina Gjorcheska to reach the second round on Tuesday.

Anisimova suffered a humbling 6-0 6-0 defeat by Iga Swiatek in the title clash 12 months ago but the American showed no sign of any lingering scars as she swept aside her North Macedonian opponent on Court Two.

Gjorcheska, the first player from her nation to compete in a Grand Slam main draw, showed resistance towards the end in a bid to prolong the contest but Anisimova was too good for her and prevailed in 61 minutes.

"It's not easy playing a qualifier who has had a few matches under her belt," said Anisimova, who has struggled with a wrist injury in recent weeks.

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"She played great, we haven't faced each other, so it was a tricky first round. I'm super excited to be back here.

"When I got here I was filled with great memories and I'm trying to carry that vibe ... trying to enjoy each day here."

Anisimova takes on Petra Marcinko or Sofia Kenin in the second round.

Source: Reuters
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