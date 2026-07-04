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Antonelli denies Hamilton a home sprint win
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Antonelli denies Hamilton a home sprint win

Antonelli denies Hamilton a home sprint win
Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 3, 2026 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton shakes hands with Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli after qualifying in pole position for the sprint race REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Antonelli denies Hamilton a home sprint win
Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 4, 2026 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli and drivers in action at the start of the sprint race REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Antonelli denies Hamilton a home sprint win
Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 3, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli during sprint qualifying REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
04 Jul 2026 07:40PM
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SILVERSTONE, England, July 4 : Kimi Antonelli beat home favourite Lewis Hamilton to win the British Grand Prix sprint race for Mercedes on Saturday and forge 43 points clear in the Formula One standings.

Ferrari's Hamilton started on pole but had to settle for second, 2.7 seconds behind, after being passed on the eighth of 17 laps. McLaren's Lando Norris finished third.

Antonelli's teammate George Russell, his closest championship rival, finished fourth at a blustery Silverstone.

With a maximum eight points for a sprint win, 19-year-old Italian Antonelli now has 179 points to Russell's 136 with seven times world champion Hamilton on 132.

Source: Reuters
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