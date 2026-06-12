Antonelli reaping the rewards of tough lessons learned

BARCELONA, June 12 : Runaway Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli said his current streak of success, which could stretch to six wins in a row this weekend, owed much to tough lessons learned during his rookie season at Mercedes last year.

The 19-year-old Italian has had a stellar start to 2026, eclipsing experienced teammate George Russell and setting records as the youngest championship leader and youngest Monaco Grand Prix winner.

"I think the year of experience itself has been playing a massive role, just making your own experiences and understanding what's good and what's not good for you during the weekend and outside the weekend," Antonelli told reporters ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

"Having done it the year before plays already a massive difference because you know better the track evolution during the session, you know better how the weekend is structured as well, so you're also able to balance your energies in a better way.

"It's all little things that at the end of the day play a massive role."

ROOKIE SEASON SELF-DOUBTS HAVE GONE

Antonelli admitted to self-doubts last year, especially during a tough phase of the European season, but 2026 has been a different story.

"You mature a lot after one year of Formula One, not only as a driver but also as a person. And I think also last year during the difficult period, I got to know myself better," he explained.

"Considering how bad it was in the moment, actually I'm very grateful that it happened because it made me grow a lot and it taught me a lot about myself as well. I think this year, so far, I haven't been questioning or doubting myself."

Last year Antonelli finished seventh overall with 150 points to Russell's 319. The Italian suffered four retirements in the space of six races from Imola to Silverstone, a home round for his team.

Russell started this season as title favourite and experienced leader, but another Antonelli victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya would equal the 28-year-old Briton's career tally of six wins.

The speed and confidence with which the Italian has stamped his authority on the championship, even accounting for rivals' misfortune, has impressed some of the biggest names in the paddock.

"At that age to be doing what he's doing and trying to find that consistency as well, I think is very impressive," said Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who debuted at 17 and whose first victory - also won at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - at the age of 18 in 2016 set a record for youngest winner.

"I'm just happy for him, that he's doing these things. He's of course a great talent, I knew that. I could see that coming.

"Of course in a rookie season you have to make mistakes, but then of course it's about how you learn from them. And I think he's doing that very well."