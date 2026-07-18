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Antonelli takes Spa pole ahead of Verstappen
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Antonelli takes Spa pole ahead of Verstappen

Antonelli takes Spa pole ahead of Verstappen
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium - July 18, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Antonelli takes Spa pole ahead of Verstappen
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium - July 18, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates after qualifying in pole position REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
18 Jul 2026 11:23PM
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SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, July 18 : Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli will start Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix from pole position for Mercedes with Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside on the front row.

McLaren's Lando Norris was third fastest in the session but has a 10-place grid penalty, a drop that meant Mercedes' George Russell will share the second row with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The pole was the 19-year-old Italian's sixth in 10 rounds and continued Mercedes' run of being quickest in every qualifying round so far this season.

Source: Reuters
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