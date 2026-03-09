Logo
Apollo to close acquisition of Atletico Madrid stake this week, says Expansion
FILE PHOTO: Apollo Global Management's logo at their office in Tokyo, Japan October 20, 2025. REUTERS/Miho Uranaka/File Photo

09 Mar 2026 03:40PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2026 04:20PM)
MADRID, March 9 : U.S. fund Apollo's sports investment arm Apollo Sports Capital will complete the acquisition of 55 per cent of Spanish football club Atletico Madrid on March 12, Spanish newspaper Expansion said on Monday, citing sources.

Apollo declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, while Atletico Madrid did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apollo Sports Capital agreed in November to become the majority shareholder in the top-tier club. A source told Reuters the deal would value the club at approximately 2.5 billion euros ($2.88 billion).

($1 = 0.8667 euros)

Source: Reuters
