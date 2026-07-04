Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time thriller

MIAMI, July 3 : Argentina beat Cape Verde 3-2 in their World Cup last-32 clash which went into extra time on Friday, with an own goal in the 111th minute giving the reigning champions the win.

• Lionel Messi had opened the scoring when he latched on to a long ball in behind the defence from Lisandro Martinez.

• Deroy Duarte equalised in the 59th minute with a low shot as Cape Verde forced extra time.

• Martinez made it 2-1 from a corner in the first half of extra time.

• Sidny Cabral scored Cape Verde's second equaliser with a stunning curling effort from the edge of the box in the 103rd minute.

• Cristian Romero's header from Messi's corner in the 111th minute was deflected in off Diney Borges for an own goal to give Argentina the win.

• Argentina will play Egypt in the last 16.