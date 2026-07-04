Egypt edge Australia on penalties to reach World Cup last 16

ARLINGTON, Texas: Mohamed Salah scored the coolest of penalties as Egypt made history by beating Australia 4-2 on spot-kicks to reach the World Cup last 16 on Friday (Jul 3).

A tense affair in which Egypt and their off-colour captain Salah wasted the better chances had ended 1-1 after 120 minutes in Texas.

"It's history," said Salah, who was emotional after his country won a World Cup knockout game for the first time.

"I told the boys before the game that this is the biggest stage you can play on. Enjoy it and don't let the pressure get to you."

Australia coach Tony Popovic threw on experienced goalkeeper Mathew Ryan for the penalty shootout in a last-gasp gamble that ultimately failed.

Shooting towards the Egypt fans and whistles raining down, defender Harry Souttar blazed the first penalty over to put the Socceroos on the back foot.

The next five players all scored, including Salah with a "Panenka", before 18-year-old Australia defender Lucas Herrington hit the bar.

Hossam Abdelmaguid kept his nerve to send Egypt through to leave Salah in tears of joy.

"If somebody was going to do it, it would be me," Salah said of his chipped penalty under excruciating pressure. "I am more experienced than others and I wanted to give them confidence. I decided last minute, I had to do it."