Logo
Logo

Sport

Argentina launch bid for 2035 Rugby World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Argentina launch bid for 2035 Rugby World Cup

18 Mar 2026 07:42AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2026 07:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 17 : Argentina is launching a bid to host the Rugby World Cup in South America for the first time in 2035, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Tuesday.

The UAR said it will be working with Sudamerica Rugby and the rugby unions of Brazil, Chile and Uruguay with an eye on potentially involving the neighbouring countries in the tournament.

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin, who is currently in Argentina, will hold discussions with the UAR President Gabriel Travaglini over the viability of the bid.

"The 2035 bid represents a truly federal ambition and a legacy-driven project that extends beyond our borders," Travaglini said in a statement.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Welcoming Alan Gilpin to advance this technical assessment is a key step in demonstrating that the region is ready.

"We want to deliver a Rugby World Cup that reflects the passion and progress the game has achieved in every corner of our country."

The next World Cup is in Australia next year with the tournament making its first foray into the Americas in 2031 when it will be hosted by the United States.

Spain, Japan, Italy and a potential joint bid from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are the other contenders to host in 2035.

Argentina are the most successful rugby-playing nation in the Americas with the Pumas having reached the semi-finals of the World Cup three times in 2007, 2015 and 2023.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement