Argentina team writing their own history with win over All Blacks

BUENOS AIRES :Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi hailed a historic win over New Zealand in the Rugby Championship on Saturday but did not want to compare the current Pumas’ achievements with successful teams of the past.

Argentina, semi-finalists at the 2023 World Cup, beat the All Blacks at home for the first time in 16 attempts stretching back 40 years, with a 29-23 triumph at Estadio Jose Amalfitani.

The Pumas also beat New Zealand in Christchurch in 2022 and in Wellington last year as well as overcoming world champions South Africa at home in last year's Rugby Championship.

"We are a connecting thread in the great history of Los Pumas," said Contepomi, who helped Argentina to their first World Cup semi-final appearance in 2007.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"As a player, you live rugby to the fullest; as a coach you try to live it in the best way possible. But this success is theirs … Los Pumas 2025. This group has already set several milestones, beating the All Blacks away, beating them for the first time here. I think it's great. But you don't have to compare."

Argentina can now boast of home victory over each of the tier one rugby nations.

"It's a huge joy to be able to do it here. It's been done abroad before, but it’s extra special in front of our fans, who always come with enthusiasm and support. The affection of the fans is incredible, and they're part of this win and being able to give this to them is great."

Contepomi put the down to several factors.

"We were quite aggressive and later we were good defensively, quite tidy and we forced some offside penalties," he said. "It was a combination of it all.

"We had opportunities in the first half to score a few tries but lack finesse. But in the end what the lads did was incredible."

Argentina now head to Australia for their next two games in the southern hemisphere championship, against the Wallabies in Townsville and Sydney.

All four sides in the Rugby Championship have one win from two matches, after South Africa beaten Australia on Saturday in Cape Town.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)