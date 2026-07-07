Argentina wary of Egypt last-16 test after Cape Verde scare

July 6 : Argentina expect another tough challenge in their last-16 clash with Egypt after needing extra time to beat Cape Verde 3-2, with players warning there are no easy matches left in the World Cup.

The reigning world champions advanced after a hard-fought victory over the African debutants and expect another stern test against Egypt as they seek a place in the quarter-finals.

• Midfielder Leandro Paredes said the tournament had shown how competitive international soccer had become, pointing to the unpredictability of recent results such as Brazil's 2-1 defeat by Norway on Sunday.

• "We are aware that all the national teams are very competitive. Anyone can beat anyone," Paredes told reporters on Monday in Atlanta.

• "Obviously, seeing Brazil out of the tournament attracts attention, but there are no easy matches. All the teams are very well prepared."

• Defender Nahuel Molina said he expected Egypt to pose a significant challenge, adding that the North African side would be highly motivated and well prepared.

• "In the end, nobody gives you anything. Every opponent studies you, everyone gives their life for their national team," Molina said.

• "On our side, as always, we'll try to be the protagonists and represent Argentina in the best possible way," he added.

• Argentina face Egypt on Tuesday in Atlanta, with the winners progressing to play Switzerland or Colombia.